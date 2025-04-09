Stanley Cup-winning general manager Ray Shero dies aged 62

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-time NHL executive Ray Shero, the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, has died. He was 62.

The Minnesota Wild announced Shero's death Wednesday. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Devils confirmed the team found out in the morning. USA Hockey said Shero died Tuesday night.

Further details, including cause of death and where Shero was, were not available.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and the countless people he impacted in the hockey community throughout his successful career," the Wild said in a statement. "Ray was the best. He will be greatly missed by all of us. The Shero family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Shero had been a senior adviser to Wild general manager Bill Guerin. The son of Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero, Ray worked in the league since the mid-90s with Ottawa, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Minnesota.

"Ray Shero's smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him. ... It was clear he loved what he was doing, and I always marveled at his infectious enthusiasm."

The Predators, for whom Shero worked from their inaugural season in 1998-99 through 2006 when he got the job with Pittsburgh, called him "one of the most influential people in our sport."

Tom Fitzgerald, who was Shero's assistant with the Devils and succeeded him as GM, said the organization was stunned and saddened by his death.

"Ray was a highly-respected executive, enthusiastic mentor, and most importantly, tremendous friend to many during his time in New Jersey," Fitzgerald said. "Ray came from a family that dedicated themselves to the game, and he continued to pass that commitment on. The organization is extremely grateful for the impact Ray had during his tenure in New Jersey, and it is without question that his fingerprints are on the current group we see today both on and off the ice."

Agent Allan Walsh posted on social media: "There are no words to describe how devastated I am at the news. We had epic battles but always respected each other. He was a great GM and an amazing person. We had so many great times together over so many years. I love you, Ray, and will miss you terribly. Rest easy my friend."

