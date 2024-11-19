Bob Love, NBA all-star with the Chicago Bulls, dies aged 81

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Chicago Bulls forward Bob Love, a three-time all-star who spent 11 years in the NBA has died at the age of 81.

The Bulls said Love – who averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the team – died after a long battle with cancer.

“With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob's impact transcended basketball,” the Bulls said in a statement.

“He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago.”

Growing up in northern Louisiana, Love was one of 14 children and was nicknamed ‘Butterbean’ due to the fact he liked lima beans.

The 6ft 8in forward starred at Southern University in Baton Rouge before he was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 1965 NBA draft. He played for the Royals for two seasons before he was taken by Milwaukee in the expansion draft in 1968.

Love and Bob Weiss were traded to Chicago in November 1968 for Flynn Robinson and, with the Bulls, Love developed into one of the NBA's best forwards.

open image in gallery Bob Love was inducted to the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honour earlier this year ( Getty Images )

He was an all-star for three straight seasons from 1970 to 1973 and averaged a team-high, career-best 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season.

Love retired after the 1976-77 season, having averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 789 career games, while also playing for the Nets and Seattle SuperSonics.

In January 1994, Love became the second player in franchise history to have his number retired by the Bulls, joining Jerry Sloan, before becoming part of the team's inaugural Ring of Honour class in January 2024.