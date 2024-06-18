Jump to content

Boston Celtics set NBA record by smashing Dallas Mavericks to clinch title in style

The celtics sealed a 4-1 victory in the NBA finals with a convincing win in game five in Boston

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 18 June 2024 07:54
Comments
Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum celebrate with the trophy
Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum celebrate with the trophy (Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics clinched a record 18th NBA title as they sealed a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Having lost heavily in game four in Dallas, the Celtics made no mistake as they returned to Boston with a convincing 106-88 win.

The win came on the anniversary of the Celtics’s last title in 2008 and moves them ahead of rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships.

The Celtics got off to a fast start, taking a 28-18 lead in the first quarter which they had extended to 67-46 by half-time.

The Mavericks cut the gap by two in the third quarter, but the result was not in doubt for much of the final quarter.

“We owed our fans, it’s been a long journey,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds while centre Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury with five points.

Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP
Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At 35, Joe Mazzulla became the youngest coach to win a championship since Bill Russell with the Celtics in 1969, while 38-year-old Al Horford won his first title after an NBA record 186 play-off games without one.

Luka Doncic finished with 28 points for Dallas while Kyrie Irving managed 15 points against his former club.

