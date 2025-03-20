NBA champions Boston Celtics agree record-breaking $6.1bn sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics have agreed to a $6.1 billion sale to a group headed by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group co-founder William Chisholm, the team said on Thursday.

The sale, which is still pending approval from the NBA Board of Governors, would break the record for most expensive sports team purchase in North America, eclipsing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2023.

"Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area," Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a news release.

open image in gallery The Celtics lifted their 18th NBA championship last year to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history ( Getty Images )

"His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team,” he added.

Grousbeck will continue in his roles of Celtics CEO and Governor, overseeing team operations, through the 2027/2028 NBA season.

In addition to Chisholm and Grousbeck, the ownership group also includes Boston business executives and philanthropists Rob Hale, a current Celtics owner, and Bruce A. Beal Jr., among others.

"Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life," Chisholm said.

open image in gallery Confetti falls after the Boston Celtics 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals ( Getty Images )

"I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country.

"I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge,” he added.

The Celtics, who lifted their 18th NBA championship last year to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history, originally announced their intention to sell the team last July.

AP