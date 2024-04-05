LeBron James’ son Bronny declares for 2024 NBA draft

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA superstar LeBron James has declared for the NBA draft. The 19-year-old guard, who spent one year at the University of Southern California, will enter the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.

James was expected to make a major impact on the court after earning McDonald’s All-American honours in high school, but a July cardiac arrest and a subsequent procedure to treat a congenital heart defect left him on the bench for five months and limited his productivity as a freshman at USC.

He will need to be cleared by the NBA’s fitness panel before he is eligible to participate in pre-draft workouts or the draft combine in May, where prospects showcase their athleticism and skill.

Bronny James announced the decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft on Friday, 5 April in an Instagram post: “I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes a game during his lone season at UNC.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has publicly expressed interest in playing with his son before his retirement.

"Wherever Bronny is, I'll be there," James previously said. "I would do anything to play with my son for a year. It's not about the money at that point."

The 39-year-old forward who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers holds a player option that he can exercise to enter unrestricted free agency, which will allow him to theoretically sign with any team.

The Lakers star is considered one of the best basketball players in history and last month became the first NBA player ever to score 40,000 career points.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place in June.

Declaring for the draft allows Bronny James and his representatives to get a clearer sense of where he stands among NBA scouts.

If all indications point towards him being selected with a late first-round pick or falling to the second round of the draft, then he may delay his jump to the NBA until 2025.