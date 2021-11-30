Nikola Jokic returns to help Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat

Nikola Jokic returned to help the Denver Nuggets snap a six-game losing streak with a 120-111 victory over the Miami Heat

After missing Denver’s last four games due to a wrist injury, the Serbian was at his MVP-calibre best against Miami, dictating play on both sides of the floor.

He finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Nuggets faced little turbulence against their short-handed opponents, who were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Meanwhile, Lonzo got the better of LaMelo in the battle of the Ball brothers, with the Chicago Bulls cruising past the Charlotte Hornets 133-119.

Lonzo had 16 points and eight assists in the win as the Bulls rode the momentum of a hot-handed Nikola Vucevic, who went six-for-six from beyond the arc.

LaMelo gained some bragging rights despite the loss, outscoring his brother with an 18-point effort.

A third-quarter surge from Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Minnesota Timberwolves sneak past the Indiana Pacers 100-98.

Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third to help Minnesota turn around a 12-point deficit as the Timberwolves held on to record their seventh win in eight games.

A 27-point performance from Franz Wagner was not enough for Orlando as the Magic fell 101-96 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Christian Wood had a dominant showing for the Houston Rockets, posting 24 points and 21 rebounds in a 102-89 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Big wins for the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers rounded out Monday’s results.