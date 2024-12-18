Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals key reason why Milwaukee Bucks won NBA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Giannis Antetokounmpo insists that a resurgent Milwaukee Bucks were “leaving Las Vegas as a better team” after leading his side to a resounding 97-81 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup title game.

The 30-year-old was named tournament MVP for a dominant display which saw him score 26 points to go along with 19 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks connected on 17 three-pointers to comfortably down a subdued Thunder.

Since winning only two of their first 10 games, the Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 12-3 (the NBA Cup games do not count in the official standings) and they kept Tuesday’s rivals to a season-low 81 points, including just 31 points in the second half.

The comprehensive defeat of the Thunder was their 13th win in the last 16 games and, even though it won’t be part of the official record, Antetokounmpo believes it was vital for his side to continue their good run of form in the tournament.

“This has been a great trip. This has been a trip for six days everybody has been locked in, on time for the film sessions, so focused on the walkthroughs. At practice we were able to be so sharp,” he said.

“We’re getting better and we know we’re leaving Vegas as a better team. I’m so proud of this group.

“We have just got to stay humble, keep on improving. We have a lot of basketball in front of us. We play Cleveland on Friday. Very, very good team. They are going to be waiting for us.

“Right now, the emotion is at an all-time high. We have to bring it down, be humble. Once we leave here tomorrow, go back to the gym, lock in and hopefully we can go and get a win against the Cavs.

“There’s another title to chase, the job’s not done, but this was still a trophy moment to celebrate.”