Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart hit with seven-game suspension after mass brawl

The NBA has handed down significant suspensions following a heated on-court brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, with Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart receiving the heaviest penalty of seven games. Three other players were also sanctioned for their roles in the altercation.

Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté were each suspended for four games, cited for fighting and escalating the incident.

Pistons centre Jalen Duren received a two-game ban for initiating the confrontation and fighting, the league confirmed in its announcement.

Stewart’s substantial seven-game suspension was attributed by the league, in part, to his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

The NBA detailed that Stewart left the bench area, aggressively entered an ongoing on-court altercation, and engaged in fighting during Monday night’s game.

The suspensions are effective immediately. Stewart and Duren will miss Wednesday night’s fixture against the Toronto Raptors, while Bridges and Diabaté will be absent when the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Centre.

All four players were ejected from the Pistons’ 110-104 victory after the melee erupted in the third quarter.

The incident began when Duren was driving towards the basket and was fouled by Diabaté. Duren then turned to confront Diabaté, and the two appeared to clash heads.

Duren subsequently struck Diabaté in the face with an open hand, causing the situation to rapidly escalate.

As Pistons forward Tobias Harris attempted to restrain Diabaté, Diabaté threw a punch at Duren. Duren then walked away, but Bridges became involved, charging towards him and throwing a left-handed punch, to which Duren retaliated with a punch of his own. Diabaté then tried to charge at Duren again and had to be held back.

Stewart, having left the bench, confronted Bridges, who responded with a punch. The players then grappled, with Stewart at one point getting Bridges in a headlock and landing multiple left-handed blows to his head.

Speaking after the game, Duren described it as an "overly competitive game," adding that "emotions were flaring. At the end of the day, we would love to keep it basketball, but things happen. Everybody was just playing hard."

Diabaté, following practice on Monday, apologised to the Hornets organisation and fans for his involvement, vowing not to repeat the incident.

"When he put his hand in my face, that’s when I think I lost control of it," Diabaté stated. Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended his players after the game.