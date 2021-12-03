‘It makes zero sense’: LeBron James criticises high school players wearing masks under their chins
The LA Lakers superstar himself this week was placed in the NBA’s Covid protocols but his test result was later proved to be a false positive
LeBron James has criticised players at his son’s basketball games for not wearing masks in the correct fashion.
The LA Lakers superstar himself this week was placed in the NBA’s Covid protocols but his test result was later proved to be a false positive.
He spent Thursday night watching son Bronny, who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in California and wasn’t happy with what he saw.
“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!” James said on social media.
James was forced to sit out of the Lakers’ road win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after he had been placed under the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29,” the league said.
“Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”
Four-time NBA champion James is fully vaccinated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies