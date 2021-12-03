‘It makes zero sense’: LeBron James criticises high school players wearing masks under their chins

The LA Lakers superstar himself this week was placed in the NBA’s Covid protocols but his test result was later proved to be a false positive

Sports Staff
Friday 03 December 2021 08:27
(Getty Images)

LeBron James has criticised players at his son’s basketball games for not wearing masks in the correct fashion.

The LA Lakers superstar himself this week was placed in the NBA’s Covid protocols but his test result was later proved to be a false positive.

He spent Thursday night watching son Bronny, who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in California and wasn’t happy with what he saw.

“I’m sorry but I’m at my boys game and the mask underneath the chin makes ZERO sense to me!!” James said on social media.

James was forced to sit out of the Lakers’ road win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after he had been placed under the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29,” the league said.

“Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case.”

Four-time NBA champion James is fully vaccinated.

