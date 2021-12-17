Ticket stub to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls debut sold at auction for nearly £200,000
It turned out to be the first appearance of an incredibly successful and iconic career
A ticket stub for six-times NBA champion Michael Jordan’s league debut sold for $264,000 (approximately £199,000) at auction on Friday.
The ticket sold for a final bid of $220,000, with a 20% buyer’s premium added to the price. The auction was conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions.
Jordan made his NBA debut on 26 October 1984, at the Chicago Stadium, in front of more than 13,000 people, as the Bulls recorded a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets.
Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording 6 rebounds and 7 assists.
The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record $1.38 million in May.
Aadi Nair for Reuters
