Ticket stub to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls debut sold at auction for nearly £200,000

It turned out to be the first appearance of an incredibly successful and iconic career

Sport Staff
Friday 17 December 2021 11:18
Comments
(Getty Images)

A ticket stub for six-times NBA champion Michael Jordan’s league debut sold for $264,000 (approximately £199,000) at auction on Friday.

The ticket sold for a final bid of $220,000, with a 20% buyer’s premium added to the price. The auction was conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions.

Jordan made his NBA debut on 26 October 1984, at the Chicago Stadium, in front of more than 13,000 people, as the Bulls recorded a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets.

Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record $1.38 million in May.

Recommended

Aadi Nair for Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in