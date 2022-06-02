NBA Finals live stream: How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics online and on TV

All you need to know ahead of the biggest set of games this season

Dylan Terry
Thursday 02 June 2022 07:14
Comments
<p>Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to battle it out</p>

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to battle it out

(Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

The two teams – who have 23 NBA championship titles between them – have never come up against one another for the title.

So it promises to be a historic series, which could go all the way to 20 June if the full seven games are required.

But who is going to come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NBA Finals.

Recommended

When and where are they?

The NBA Finals begin at either 12:45am or 1:45am BST throughout the entire series. Here is the breakdown.

  • Game 1: Friday 3 June (1.45am)
  • Game 2: Monday 6 June (12.45am)
  • Game 3: Thursday 9 June (1.45am)
  • Game 4: Saturday 11 June (1.45am)
  • Game 5: Tuesday 14 June (1.45am)
  • Game 6: Friday 17 June (1.45am)
  • Game 7: Monday 20 June (12.45am)

How can I watch?

All seven matches of the series (if it goes to seven) will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Odds

Golden State Warriors – 8/13

Boston Celtics – 5/2

Recommended

Prediction

Golden State have a number of winners in their team given their three championships between 2015 and 2018. Boston have a richer history with 17 championship victories but are without a triumph since 2008 and you fear that could play on their minds as the series approaches its climax. 4-2 to Golden State Warriors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in