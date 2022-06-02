The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are set to face off in the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

The two teams – who have 23 NBA championship titles between them – have never come up against one another for the title.

So it promises to be a historic series, which could go all the way to 20 June if the full seven games are required.

But who is going to come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NBA Finals.

When and where are they?

The NBA Finals begin at either 12:45am or 1:45am BST throughout the entire series. Here is the breakdown.

Game 1: Friday 3 June (1.45am)

Game 2: Monday 6 June (12.45am)

Game 3: Thursday 9 June (1.45am)

Game 4: Saturday 11 June (1.45am)

Game 5: Tuesday 14 June (1.45am)

Game 6: Friday 17 June (1.45am)

Game 7: Monday 20 June (12.45am)

How can I watch?

All seven matches of the series (if it goes to seven) will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Odds

Golden State Warriors – 8/13

Boston Celtics – 5/2

Prediction

Golden State have a number of winners in their team given their three championships between 2015 and 2018. Boston have a richer history with 17 championship victories but are without a triumph since 2008 and you fear that could play on their minds as the series approaches its climax. 4-2 to Golden State Warriors.