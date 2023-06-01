Are the NBA finals on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch Nuggets vs Heat

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NBA finals get underway with the first of seven matches between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat as the two sides collide to see who will be crowned champions.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Denver Nuggets are competing for an NBA title after they dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference final. They have had nine days off leading up to this opening game versus Heat and will be confident of taking an early lead in the best of seven matchup.

In the Eastern Conference finals the Heat needed all seven games to defeat the Boston Celtics despite leading 3-0. They avoided what would have been a historic defeat and look set to kick on and challenge for the title.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić has recorded a record-high eight triple-doubles in the Nuggets’ playoff run and these finals will come down to whether he can better the Heat’s Jimmy Butler who is determined to take his side to the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Game 1:

When are the NBA finals?

The NBA finals take place over seven games across June. Game 1 starts on June 2 in the UK at 1.30 am in the morning. Here’s the full schedule, (all times BST):

Game 1 - June 2 (1.30 am)

Game 2 - June 5 (1 am)

Game 3 - June 8 (1.30 am)

Game 4 - June 10 (1.30 am)

Game 5 - June 13 (1.30 am)

Game 6 - June 16 (1.30 am)

Game 7 - June 19 (1 am)

How to watch the NBA finals?

In the UK you can to watch the NBA Finals on both Sky Sports and with an NBA League Pass.

Sky signed a four year broadcast deal with the NBA in the UK in 2018, with the games appearing in a mixture of Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

Game 1 will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 1.30 am.

Team news

After three playoff series there are no injuries for the Denver Nuggets. Jamal Murray (leg) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) have been absent for key games in recent yeares but both are ready for the finals.

Miami Heat are still without Tyler Herro who has a broken shooting hand. He sustained the injury in April and originally hoped to return in June but won’t be ready to play until Game 3 at least. Victor Oladipo is out for the remainder of the year and requires surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.

Elsewhere, Bam Adebayo has been playing through a nagging hamstring and Kyle Lowry has a knee issue but both should feature.

Predicted starting line-ups

Denver Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: K. Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter Jr, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat - PG: Kyle Lowry, SG: Max Strus, SF: Jimmy Butler, PF: Caleb Martin, C: Bam Adebayo

Latest odds

Denver Nuggets to win - 2/9

Miami Heat to win - 31/10

Prediction

Despite just squeezing into the playoffs at the end fo the regular season the Heat have proven they should not be underestimated.

However, this is not a good matchup for them. The Nuggets have advantages both with talent and offensive firepower and the Heat don’t have the options to play Jokic out of the game.

The Nuggets have good outside shooting and have the type of passing and movement that can be a struggle to contain.

Jimmy Butler showed back in 2020 that he is capable of winning two Finals games just by himself and he will be a key player for Miami but it’s tough to see the Heat beating the Nuggets four times.

Nuggets to win in six games.