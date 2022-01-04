Shaquille O’Neal donates 1,000 consoles to underprivileged children for Christmas

Shaquille O’Neal has revealed he gave out thousands of games consoles to underprivileged children this Christmas.

The NBA legend, 49, has an estimated net worth of $400,000m and has a history of random acts of generosity. Last year O’Neal surprised a Georgia man by paying for his engagement ring at a jewellery store.

“I said, ‘You know what, tell your girlfriend I got it. Take care of her,’” he told NBA on TNT. The former Los Angeles Laker said that the man initially refused but that in the end he talked him in to letting him help.

“I’m not going to say the amount, but this is something I do every day... I’m into making people happy, so whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”

Over Christmas he decided to dish out Playstation and Nintendo consoles to children, an act he said was inspired by his own upbringing.

“My father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman,” he said, speaking on The Gary Vee Audio Experience podcast. “We didn’t have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need.”

He added: “When I was with Toys ‘R Us [former sponsor], there was an alarming stat: 15 to 20 million kids wake up on Christmas Day and not receive one gift. I felt that one time. I don’t ever want a kid to feel like that.

“I call my friend from [Nintendo], got about 1,000 [Nintendo Switches] sitting there, got about 1,000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So, you know, yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough, Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy, and that’s what it’s all about.”