Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Buzzer beaten! Only a handful perfect NCAA brackets remain after first two days of games

Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate

Alex Lang
in New York
,The Associated Press
Saturday 22 March 2025 12:41 GMT
Only a handful of perfect brackets remain after the first two days of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Only a handful of perfect brackets remain after the first two days of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament (Getty Images)

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only a handful of perfect NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets remain after the first two days of games. Upsets have broken brackets before the games even get out of the first weekend.

Through Friday's first round, the number of perfect brackets was down to 81 out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That's 0.0000002% for those of you keeping track.

ESPN's tracker listed 121 perfect brackets — down from 1,098 early in the day — remaining out of 24 million on its site following the night slate.

Yahoo Sports' is down a mathematic zero — 30 brackets are still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.

Games are set to continue today as teams look to advance to the Sweet 16
Games are set to continue today as teams look to advance to the Sweet 16 (Getty Images)

More than 85 percent of Yahoo's brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

Games are set to continue on Saturday, with the first weekend wrapping up on Sunday. Next week will feature the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games. Today’s games start with Purdue taking on upset-minded McNeese State at 12:10 p.m. on CBS.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in