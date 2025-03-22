Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only a handful of perfect NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets remain after the first two days of games. Upsets have broken brackets before the games even get out of the first weekend.

Through Friday's first round, the number of perfect brackets was down to 81 out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That's 0.0000002% for those of you keeping track.

ESPN's tracker listed 121 perfect brackets — down from 1,098 early in the day — remaining out of 24 million on its site following the night slate.

Yahoo Sports' is down a mathematic zero — 30 brackets are still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.

open image in gallery Games are set to continue today as teams look to advance to the Sweet 16 ( Getty Images )

More than 85 percent of Yahoo's brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

Games are set to continue on Saturday, with the first weekend wrapping up on Sunday. Next week will feature the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games. Today’s games start with Purdue taking on upset-minded McNeese State at 12:10 p.m. on CBS.