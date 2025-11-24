Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interim head coach Mike Kafka has dismissed New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, just two weeks after head coach Brian Daboll was fired for similar issues with blown leads.

Bowen’s dismissal follows the Giants’ fifth road loss this season where they squandered a lead of at least 10 points, most recently on Sunday in Detroit.

Kafka stated it was "my decision to make this move”, after consulting general manager Joe Schoen, adding he, "felt like this was the right time”.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will immediately take over as interim defensive coordinator. Internal frustrations were evident, with Kafka revealing defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was "in tears on the sideline" after not being utilised.

Lawrence informed Kafka during the game that he was carrying an injury, but the Giants had still planned to bring him in for obvious passing downs.

However, Lawrence went unused and the tactics backfired as Detroit came from behind to secure the victory.

The 2-10 Giants, eliminated from postseason contention, have lost an NFL-high five games after leading in the fourth quarter.

Kafka, elevated from offensive coordinator after Daboll’s firing, saw the team lose 34-27 in overtime to the Lions, their sixth consecutive defeat.

Under Bowen, the Giants’ defence ranks 30th in points allowed (27.8) this season, having been 24th in his first year.

Ahead of their Week 13 clash against the New England Patriots next Monday, Kafka asserted his team’s "only focus is to go 1-0 this week”.

He also said he was encouraged by several players reporting to the team’s training facility early on Monday to get a headstart on preparations for next week’s clash with the Patriots.

Following their trip to New England, the Giants have two straight home games against the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings as they aim to finish the year strongly.