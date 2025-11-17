Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar announces he is undergoing liver transplant surgery

Bernie Kosar announced he would be receiving a liver transplant on Sunday night, with the procedure due to take place on Monday morning

Ap
Monday 17 November 2025 17:24 GMT
Comments
Bernie Kosar pictured alongside NFL legend Tom Brady
Bernie Kosar pictured alongside NFL legend Tom Brady (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bernie Kosar, the esteemed former quarterback for the University of Miami and Cleveland Browns, is scheduled to undergo a liver transplant on Monday morning.

He shared the significant news in a social media post from his hospital bed on Sunday night.

"Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, and support — it truly means the world to me," the 61-year-old wrote.

The procedure had initially been set for last weekend but was delayed because the donor’s organ was found to be infected.

In the past week, Kosar has undergone five procedures to stop internal bleeding, highlighting the urgency of his condition.

Bernie Kosar revealed he has received a liver transplant
Bernie Kosar revealed he has received a liver transplant (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Last year, Kosar told Cleveland Magazine that he had been diagnosed with both cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease.

He recalled being bothered by liver-related issues for years, with a definitive diagnosis of cirrhosis confirming the severity of his condition in late 2023.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Kosar led the University of Miami to its first national championship in 1983 before embarking on a 12-season NFL career.

He played for the Browns from 1985-93, leading the franchise to three AFC championship game appearances.

After being released by the Browns, he joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season, securing a Super Bowl ring when he was the backup quarterback for their 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills in January 1994, before later playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Kosar announced his NFL retirement in 1996 and went on to buy National League Hockey team, the Florida Panthers, alongside businessman Alan Cohen, in 2001.

He later returned to the Browns after being hired as a consultant in October 2009.

Kosar launched sports podcast ‘The Bernie Kosar Show’ in 2022. He was joined by Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon, with the pair interviewing former and current players associated with the NFL team.

