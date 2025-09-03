Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David White, the interim executive director of the NFL Players Association, said he hasn't had any conversations with the league about expanding the length of the regular season, which increased to 17 games in 2021.

White said he had a productive meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in New York a couple weeks ago, calling it "a very good start to our relationship" and added they have agreed to an "open and respectful" line of communication.

"The league has the right to bring any issue they want to the table and, presumably, to propose what they're willing to give to receive what they want in negotiation but we'll see when that happens," White said in an exclusive 45-minute interview with the AP that covered various topics. "We haven't talked about it yet, and it certainly is not inevitable and should not be presented as such."

Expanding the season requires the two sides to renegotiate the current NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, which expires in March 2031.

As the NFL season gets set to kick off Thursday night in Philadelphia with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys, White is traveling to different cities to meet with teams and communicate directly with players.

Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday ( Chris Graythen/Getty Images) )

The former SAG-AFTRA executive director replaced Lloyd Howell last month. Howell stepped down in July, citing distractions his leadership had caused.

Restoring confidence in leadership and rebuilding the union's image are top priorities for White, a veteran labor executive who has guided some of the most prominent entertainment and financial organizations in the world.

"First, understand unions have tumult from time to time so there's no need to panic or overreact," White said. "Unions are the house of the members so the NFLPA is the house of the players and that means every action that we take needs to align to our mission, which is to protect and empower the players of the National Football League. And, players need to hear that. Players need to see that in action with the way that we conduct ourselves and through our performance, and we need to remind ourselves of that."

White said he's been impressed by the staff he's met in his first month, calling them creative, intelligent and focused on players.

Three days after Howell stepped down, NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter resigned from his position. Tretter was considered a candidate to replace Howell, who was elected over White two years ago. The NFLPA executive committee chose White by a 10-1 vote but Howell was selected by the 32 player representatives.

White addressed numerous topics with the AP in his first interview since he was elected on Aug. 3. He has resigned from being a member on various boards and has paused his work as the CEO of 3CG Ventures, an executive coaching and strategic consulting firm, as a precondition to assuming his new role.

White declined to comment on the investigation of Howell's leadership and the federal investigation into One Team Partners, a licensing company founded by the NFLPA and MLBPA.

Last month, ESPN reported the union placed Heather McPhee, one of its top lawyers, on paid administrative leave after multiple employees filed complaints with the union's human resources department. The decision came months after McPhee's allegations helped prompt the federal investigation into One Team Partners.

"It had nothing to do with retaliation or whistleblower," White said. "Retaliation is not something that will happen at this organization so long as I'm here. That's a personnel issue and I'm not going to say anything at all about it."