New England Patriots star Jack Jones arrested at airport with two firearms in his bag

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday at Boston Logan airport with two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The firearms were discovered during a “routine X-ray screening,” the Transportation Security Administration said in a press release.

The incident occurred around 5.20 pm, as Jones was traveling from Boston to Arizona, Fox Newsreports.

The cornerback, who was drafted in 2022 after attending Arizona State University, was charged with two counts of possessing concealed weapons in a secure area of an airport, as well as other gun charges, and posted a $30,000 bail.

The football star could face penalties of up to $14,950 per violation, according to the TSA.

We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier yesterday,” the Patriots told CNN. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Following Jones’s arrest, the total number of guns discovered by the TSA this year was at over 2,900, 92 per cent of which were loaded, the agency said.

The arrest is not Jones’s first brush with trouble.

His rookie season ended in late December with a team suspension, due to an unspecified violation of club rules, according to ESPN.