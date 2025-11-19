Padres legend and Cy Young winner dies aged 75

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Randy Jones, the revered left-handed pitcher who secured the National League Cy Young Award in 1976, has died at the age of 75.

His passing was announced on Wednesday by the San Diego Padres, the team he represented from 1973 to 1980.

In a statement expressing profound sorrow, the Padres paid tribute to their former star.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones," the team said.

"Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite.

"Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history."

The cause of death was not disclosed by the team, though Jones was a survivor of throat cancer and a long-time user of chewing tobacco.

open image in gallery Randy Jones was a Cy Young winner in 1976 ( Getty )

Jones was a beacon of excellence for the Padres during an era when the franchise often struggled, achieving only one winning season (84-78 in 1978) during his tenure.

His presence on the mound frequently offered the team its best chance of victory, particularly during his All-Star campaigns in 1975 and 1976.

In 1975, Jones posted a 20-12 record with an NL-best 2.24 ERA across 37 games, finishing second in the Cy Young voting.

The following year, he delivered a remarkable 1976 season, making 40 starts and recording 22 wins against 14 losses, with a 2.74 ERA.

His statistics, including 25 complete games, five shutouts, and 315 1/3 innings pitched, are rarely seen in modern baseball. Despite not being a power pitcher, with 93 strikeouts, he demonstrated exceptional control, issuing only 50 walks.

His captivating performances made him a must-see attraction in San Diego, with his 21 home starts averaging 27,400 spectators, significantly higher than the team's overall average.

However, the demanding season took its toll, as he tore a nerve near his left biceps in his final start, an injury that curtailed his dominance.

After being traded following the 1980 season, Jones concluded his career with two seasons for the New York Mets before his release. A native of Orange County, north of San Diego, he returned to Southern California after retirement.

Throughout his career, Jones made 305 appearances (285 starts), compiling a 100-123 record with a 3.42 ERA, 73 complete games, 19 shutouts, and two saves over 1,933 innings.

His legacy with the Padres was cemented when his No. 35 jersey was retired in 1977, and he was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class in 1999.