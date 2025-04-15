Controversial TCU star Sedona Prince goes undrafted in WNBA amid abuse allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controversial women’s college basketball star was not drafted by a WNBA team amid allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct.

Sedona Prince, who plays center at TCU, was not among the 16 prospects invited to attend Monday night’s draft at The Shed – despite previously having been projected as a first-round pick. During the draft, teams passed on her in all three rounds.

Prince, 24, started all 58 games this season and averaged 17.2 points per game. She also earned an honorable mention in the AP All-America honors and helped the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight for the first time in the school’s history.

It comes after The Washington Post reported in February that the 6-foot 7-inch basketball star has previously been hit with a string of abuse allegations.

open image in gallery Controversial women’s college basketball star Sedona Prince was not drafted by a WNBA team amid allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to interviews and records obtained by the outlet, Prince has faced an allegation of sexual assault, multiple domestic violence claims and a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.The Post reports that some of the claims were made on social media in 2021, with the first allegations against Prince dating to 2019.

The Independent has reached out to Prince’s attorney for comment over the claims.

In a statement shared with The Post, Prince’s attorney A. Boone Almanza said the basketball star “categorically denies that she has abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically.”

“Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers,” Almanaza added. “In an effort to create some relationship privacy, Sedona has asked girlfriends to sign nondisclosure agreements because their personal, intimate moments should not be the subject of public discussion.”

open image in gallery Prince was a lead plaintiff in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that will help get money for college athletes. She attended a hearing April 7 where a federal judge in Oakland, California, heard arguments ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Prince has also garnered much attention from her social media posts, in which she drew attention to gender equity questions at the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Her viral video pointed out the stark inequities between how the NCAA treated men and women during its basketball tournaments.

The post helped prompt an NCAA-commissioned report reviewing gender equity, which led to the use of the phrase March Madness for the women’s tournament and the start of paying programs units for participating in the championship event.

Prince started playing in 2019 at Oregon before graduating in May 2022 and transferring to TCU for the past two seasons.

She later was a lead plaintiff in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that will help get money for college athletes.