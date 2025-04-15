Controversial TCU star Sedona Prince goes undrafted in WNBA amid abuse allegations
Prince, who plays center at TCU, was not selected – despite previously having been projected as a first-round pick
A controversial women’s college basketball star was not drafted by a WNBA team amid allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct.
Sedona Prince, who plays center at TCU, was not among the 16 prospects invited to attend Monday night’s draft at The Shed – despite previously having been projected as a first-round pick. During the draft, teams passed on her in all three rounds.
Prince, 24, started all 58 games this season and averaged 17.2 points per game. She also earned an honorable mention in the AP All-America honors and helped the Horned Frogs reach the Elite Eight for the first time in the school’s history.
It comes after The Washington Post reported in February that the 6-foot 7-inch basketball star has previously been hit with a string of abuse allegations.
According to interviews and records obtained by the outlet, Prince has faced an allegation of sexual assault, multiple domestic violence claims and a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.The Post reports that some of the claims were made on social media in 2021, with the first allegations against Prince dating to 2019.
The Independent has reached out to Prince’s attorney for comment over the claims.
In a statement shared with The Post, Prince’s attorney A. Boone Almanza said the basketball star “categorically denies that she has abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically.”
“Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers,” Almanaza added. “In an effort to create some relationship privacy, Sedona has asked girlfriends to sign nondisclosure agreements because their personal, intimate moments should not be the subject of public discussion.”
Prince has also garnered much attention from her social media posts, in which she drew attention to gender equity questions at the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
Her viral video pointed out the stark inequities between how the NCAA treated men and women during its basketball tournaments.
The post helped prompt an NCAA-commissioned report reviewing gender equity, which led to the use of the phrase March Madness for the women’s tournament and the start of paying programs units for participating in the championship event.
Prince started playing in 2019 at Oregon before graduating in May 2022 and transferring to TCU for the past two seasons.
She later was a lead plaintiff in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that will help get money for college athletes.
