Simone Biles hopes to dazzle at US Olympic gymnastic trials in Minneapolis ahead of Paris games
Biles shocked sports world by pulling back from competition during Tokyo Olympics, but is in fine form heading into Paris
At the US Olympic gymnastic trials on Friday in Minneapolis, Simone Biles sought to continue the spectacular run of form that’s already propelled her to become the most decorated American gymnast in US history, despite taking a two-year break from competition following the 2020 Toyko Olympics.
She finished her first rotation at the Target Center in second place overall, as observers predicted a strong chance she’d take the top spot in the meet, which would earn her an automatic ticket to the 2024 Paris Games.
"She is an icon in our sport," Alicia Sacramone Quinn, USA Gymnastics strategic lead, told ESPN earlier this week. "I don’t know if there will ever be another gymnast who will come close to touching her caliber of achievements, difficulty and the impact she’s had on our sport."
A selection committee will choose the remaining four women on Team USA.
However, despite cruising to a ninth US gymnastics title earlier this month, Biles had a wobbly start during her second rotation, when she competed on the balance beam, wheeling her arms and struggling for balance as she began her routine.
The US champ, who previously won a bronze at the event in Tokyo, recovered and held onto her number two spot temporarily, but finished the routine on Friday in clear disappointment, walking away quickly after her dismount with a frustrated expression.
In the early stages of the two-day meet, the other major story outside of the hopes for Biles was injury.
During the first demonstration of the night, Kayle DiCello fell during the vault and was taken from the floor in a wheelchair with a leg injury.
Shilese Jones, who came into today’s competition with previous injuries to the knee, pulled out of the vault for the time being.
Meanwhile, Skye Blakely withdrew from competition after rupturing her Achilles during training.
