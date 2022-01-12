Georgia QB’s post-party appearance on GMA sparks hilarious Twitter reaction

A sleepy but happy Stetson Bennett appeared on Good Morning America the morning after winning the national championship with his Georgia Bulldogs, prompting plenty of reaction across social media.

The 23-year-old led his team to beat Alabama on Monday night, winning the first national title for the team in 41 years.

“Have you had the chance to get any sleep?” GMA host Michael Strahan asked Mr Bennett.

“A few hours, not many. Been wondering about – yea, no, not many Michael,” the evidently tired quarterback said.

He started his college career as a walk-on at Georgia before he moved to a junior college after one season, returning to his first school a year later.

When asked what he had learned about himself during his journey to the national title, Mr Bennett said he has always had a “pretty constant view” of himself.

“I think I learned [that] life’s hard,” he added. “You got to work for what you want, you’ve got to bet on yourself.”

“You’ve got to work hard, love the people who’s around you, they got to love you, and bet on yourself,” he said.

Social media users marvelled at Mr Bennett’s determination to do the interview despite the lack of sleep.

“Get this man a pedialyte,” Jay Arnold tweeted. “If I had won a national championship as a college athlete I would have simply celebrated until I ascended to heaven like Elijah in the Old Testament.”

“This interview is more heroic than the actual win,” Adam Kramer added.

“Can’t believe anyone could watch this interview and say Stetson Bennett is hungover. The man is clearly still hammered (and deservedly so). Getting through this as well as he did is MVP stuff,” Matt Velazquez at the Bleacher Report wrote.

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer wrote that Mr Bennett was in “‘got so little sleep that your body hasn’t even figured out to give you a hangover yet and you’re actually still drunk’ mode”.

“This isn’t even hungover. My man is still flat-out hammered on TV with Robin Roberts,” The Athletic writer Matt Schneidman tweeted.

“Stetson’s biggest accomplishment is waking up in time for this interview,” Caroline Darney wrote. “Actually this assumes he slept and that’s probably inaccurate. My guy is running on Fireball and like 4am White Castle.”