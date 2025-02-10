Chaos on Philadelphia streets as Super Bowl fans start fires and climb on cop cars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chaos broke out in downtown Philadelphia after the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl championship were thwarted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tens of thousands of football fans poured out of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday after the Eagles thrashed the Chiefs 40-22 and clinched their second Super Bowl title. But it was 1,200 miles away in Center City where victory celebrations were marred by mayhem.

Videos, which have since gone viral on social media, captured supporters uprooting traffic lights, clambering on buildings and police cars, and setting fires throughout the city.

open image in gallery A fire is started in Philadelphia by fans as they celebrate the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title ( REUTERS )

Philadelphia police arrived at the scene by foot, bikes and horseback and were forced to intervene after a sea of green jerseys took over Broad Street and Frankford and Cottman avenues.

A fire erupted near 12th and Market streets during fan celebrations, leaving officials being forced to extinguish the blaze and investigate its cause.

Police tried to disperse crowds using their bikes on Broad Street after a violent clash broke out.

open image in gallery Fans wearing Philadelphia Eagles dangerously ignite fireworks within densely crowded areas on Sunday ( Getty Images )

One video depicted people dangerously igniting fireworks within densely crowded areas.

In another clip, Eagles fans ignited a Chiefs jersey, while hurling abuse at the team’s all-star tight-end Travis Kelce, shouting “f**k Taylor Swift,” according to The Sun.

Philadelphia police ordered the crowd to disperse at 1.35 a.m. in an alert broadcast to cellphones.

“Philadelphia Police ask crowds to disperse and clear the streets in Center City. Follow public safety instructions on where to safely exit. Watch those around you,” the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted early on Monday morning.

open image in gallery Fans celebrate after the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl LIX on February 9 ( REUTERS )

In New Orleans, fans also took to Bourbon Street to celebrate at the same location U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a high-speed truck into a crowd of revelers killing 14 and injuring dozens before being apprehended and killed by police fire in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Some people were seen covered in cake and chocolate milk, which was poured on them from a balcony, The Sun reports.

Victims and first responders were remembered with an honorary coin toss immediately before kick-off as members of the New Orleans emergency services held up framed photos of those who lost their lives.

open image in gallery Thousands of Eagles fans flocked to downtown Philadelphia streets on Sunday ( REUTERS )

Security was heightened in the wake of the deadly terror attack and with President Donald Trump among the crowd of 65,719 NFL fans inside the stadium. More than 100,000 visitors were expected to have made their way to New Orleans over Super Bowl weekend.

The big game unfolded under tight security with helicopters and armored trucks joining more than 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, according to officials.

At least 700 Homeland Security personnel were expected to be on the ground in New Orleans to bolster security at the game, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.