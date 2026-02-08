The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday and for NFL bettors, it’s time to start considering where to place those wagers on the big game.

Over 30 US states now offer legalized gambling in some form, and many states have multiple online sportsbooks operating in their territory.

This means the list of Super Bowl sportsbooks and betting apps is now pretty extensive, and it can be tough to work out which operator will be best for online Super Bowl betting.

Below, bettors will find our recommendations for the top Super Bowl sportsbooks in their state for this year’s game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Best Super Bowl sportsbooks 2006

All sportsbooks featured in this article are fully legal and regulated. You can also explore further information on state-specific welcome bonuses, loyalty programs, our review methodology and the key factors to consider before choosing the right sportsbook for you.

Top Super Bowl sportsbooks & betting apps ranked and reviewed

Below, we’ve unpacked our picks for the best sportsbooks. We’ve included details on welcome bonuses, unique features, key terms, state availability and more.

DraftKings

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop

Best For: Parlay betting

Key Strengths:

Dynasty Rewards loyalty program.

Quick Parlay feature for easy parlay building

Parlay and SGP payout boosts

Strong DFS background and reputation

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, TN, VT, VA, DC, WV, WY

DraftKings was initially launched in 2012 as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) service and has a long-standing rivalry with another name on this list, FanDuel.

They have since expanded into sports betting and have become one of the most recognizable names in the US sports betting industry, pairing its second-to-none DFS offering with its sportsbook and allowing bettors to switch between the two services seamlessly on any platform.

One of the features on the Super Bowl sportsbook we were particularly drawn to is the quick parlay builder, which takes all the heavy lifting out of selecting your parlay for the big game.

open image in gallery ( Draftkings )

DraftKings’ algorithm pre-selects betting options that are often popular or statistically significant for the specific game you’re interested in, making the process faster and more convenient.

Not only that, but DraftKings will regularly boost the winnings of parlays and SGPs on selected sports.

Overall, DraftKings provides an intuitive and easy user experience alongside its classy Dynasty Rewards program, where bettors earn rewards simply by placing bets. Rewards can range from free DFS tickets to live concerts and luxury getaways.

Pros Cons Excellent Super Bowl betting app rated 4.8 (iOS) and 4.6 (Android) Dynasty Rewards less valuable than some rewards programs Excellent selection of parlay and SGP features for Super Bowl Fewer live streams than rival online sportsbooks Competitive odds across all major leagues and college sports

FanDuel

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, mobile, iOS, Android

Best For: Same game parlays

Key Strengths:

Industry-leading same game parlay builder with extensive market options

Best-in-class mobile app experience

Competitive odds pricing with smaller commission on many markets

Fast withdrawal processing (1-2 business days)

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, DC, WV, WY

FanDuel was among the first operators to launch an online sportsbook when legislation changed in 2018, capitalizing on the popularity they’d gained from DFS to launch the FanDuel sportsbook, which is now legal in 24 states.

FanDuel is now one of the leading sportsbooks in the US, establishing close commercial ties with the likes of the NFL, MLB and NBA, as well as individual teams, such as Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and baseball juggernaut the New York Yankees.

In terms of its sportsbook offering, FanDuel provides a polished user experience, particularly on its Super Bowl betting app, which has been downloaded nearly two million times on iOS, with users scoring it 4.9 out of 5. Android bettors give it a very respectable 4.6 out of 5.

FanDuel has earned its reputation as one of America's smoothest online Super Bowl sportsbook experiences, offering odds on 20-plus sports on a platform with an intuitive interface.

open image in gallery FanDuel’s stat packs help bettors make informed decisions ( FanDuel )

Live betting is a particular strength of FanDuel, featuring easy-to-navigate menus that display the latest odds, live statistics and game overviews. Bettors can also place live same-game parlays (SGP) with the original sportsbook when it comes to SGPs.

It’s widely acknowledged that FanDuel offers the best odds on its SGPs, which are available on a wide variety of sports and carry a below-average minimum wager amount.

We are big fans of the clever one-wallet system that ties together sports betting, horse racing and daily fantasy sports, delivering a hassle-free system to manage funds across different products. Setting a preferred withdrawal method also helps speed up payouts when you're ready to collect.

Flexibility extends to features like the cash-out option, which allows you to settle bets early at the tap of a button.

Any issues we have with FanDuel – such as the lack of a rewards program for sportsbook users – are minor and don’t detract from what is, in our opinion, the top US sportsbook.

Pros Cons ✓ Best-in-class mobile experience ✗ More promos for existing customers ✓ Great for SGPs ✗ No sportsbook rewards program ✓ Fast withdrawals for a variety of payment platforms

Bet365

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Live betting

Key Strengths:

Industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets

Huge selection of live streaming options so bettors can watch and bet

Early line releases ahead of most competitors

Strong reputation for customer service

Legal in: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA

The Bet365 mobile Super Bowl betting app is fast, sleek and has a wide range of betting options. It also features Bet365’s industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets and a massive selection of streaming options that have you covered if you are betting or watching, or both.

We also like the fact the bet365 bonus code guarantees bettors will receive their $365 in bonus bets, no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager.

Bet365 are well known for offering early payouts on selected bet types across an extensive range of sports. This means that if your team goes up by a certain number of points/runs/goals then your bet is settled as a winner.

open image in gallery ( Bet365 )

For example, if the Seattle Seahawks go 20 points ahead of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl during the game but go on to lose the game, you’ll still win your bet if you wagered on the Seahawks’ moneyline.

Bet365 brings years of experience as a top sportsbook to the table, including excellent customer service, fast payouts and early line releases.

Customers can expect payouts within 24 hours - quicker than most Super Bowl sportsbooks - and its line releases give bettors access to markets before most rival operators.

Pros Cons Best-in-class live betting experience Fewer ongoing promotions than some rivals Early payouts on the NFL No loyalty program Faster payouts than the majority of online Super Bowl sportsbooks

BetMGM

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if your first bet loses

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Rewards program

Key Strengths:

MGM Rewards integration

Lion’s Boost gives bettors a daily odds boost on selected events

Edit My Bet feature for in-play wager adjustments

Live streaming of many events

Potentially generous welcome bonus

Legal in: AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, PR, TN, VA, WV, WY

BetMGM is one of the biggest names in US sportsbooks and goes big when it comes to the Super Bowl on both its desktop and betting app platforms.

BetMGM’s markets are diverse and easily accessible. From live betting to same-game parlays, there is something for everyone on the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, soccer and UFC.

One of our favourite features is the Lion’s Boost, with BetMGM increasing the odds by as much as 25 per cent on up to 10 bets each and every day.

Their welcome bonus is also one of the best-in-class, offering bettors up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet on the sportsbook loses. Super Bowl bettors can use the BetMGM promo code INDYBRP1500 when signing up to avail of this sign up offer.

open image in gallery ( BetMGM )

BetMGM could do better when it comes to how competitive its odds are, but it picks up some of that slack with the ‘Edit My Bet’ feature. This allows bettors to edit wagers when the event is live.

In addition, our favourite BetMGM feature has to be the best-in-class loyalty program for bettors. It is fully integrated with MGM Rewards, meaning customers can not only cash in their points for bonus bets, but also for real-world rewards such as hotel stays and dining credits at MGM Resorts across the country.

Pros Cons Best in class loyalty program with a huge selection of rewards Odds could be more competitive Daily odds boost and regular promotions Customer support options could be improved Faster payouts than the majority of online sportsbooks

Caesars Sportsbook

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: First bet matched up to $250 in bonus bets

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Odds boosts

Key Strengths:

Caesars Rewards program with tier benefits, including bonus bets, odds boosts, hotel stays and entertainment tickets

Daily odds boosts across major sports

Strong NFL betting options

Instant payouts with select banking methods

Legal in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Caesars Sportsbook gives bettors the chance to claim rewards when wagering on the Super Bowl.

Rewards include your classic bonus bets and odds boosts, but also extend to hotel stays and entertainment tickets.

For the most part, the Caesars’ app is clean and easy to use, although it can become crowded at times, which can lead to delays in functions loading or the occasional freezes whilst using.

Daily odds boosts across major sports can be found in their dedicated boosts section, and their strong NFL betting and streaming options are above average among sports betting operators.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo isn’t the biggest and the coverage of niche markets could be better, but they do excel in offering juicier odds on big events and international markets, such as European football, which is a personal favourite.

Pros Cons Wide range of odds boosts covering lots of sports App can be slow to load and is prone to freezing Seasonal promotions on the big four sports leagues Could add more live betting options Excellent cash out feature Large selection of payment options

Fanatics Sportsbook

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Get up to $1000 in FanCash

Platforms: Mobile only (iOS, Android)

Best For: Cashback

Key Strengths:

Unique FanCash system: earn up to 10 per cent cash back on every bet

Mobile-first design optimised for app betting

Strong welcome bonus

Legal In: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY

Fanatics Sportsbook is the betting branch of Fanatics, a brand better known for sports merchandise and collectibles than sports betting before 2023. Since launching their mobile-only sportsbook, Fanatics has quickly expanded with the acquisition of PointsBet in 2024, expediting that growth.

Fanatics’ key strength lies in its cashback offerings, where users can earn up to 10 per cent FanCash with each bet. However, you’ll need to be backing a lot of long shots to be regularly earning 10 per cent, with that figure decreasing depending on the odds of your sportsbook selection.

Fan Cash is awarded no matter the outcome of your bet though and regular bettors will find FanCash quickly adds up. It can then be redeemed for use as bonus bets, profit boosts, or it could go towards your next NFL jersey purchase from the Fanatics retail site.

Other perks we appreciate include regular price boosts on a range of sports, the fair play NFL promo and the ability to live-stream NFL games, depending on your location.

open image in gallery Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play promo protects NFL bettors if the player they’ve backed gets injured ( Fanatics )

Market selection at Fanatics encompasses all the essentials across major sports, with a particular focus on player props, where Fanatics appear to provide more betting options than most sportsbooks.

While banking options lean toward e-wallets and online banking, Fanatics distinguishes itself through withdrawal speed rather than variety, with PayPal users receiving funds instantly.

Overall, the company’s sportsbook provides a solid betting experience for users – though only on mobile – with the cashback system a particular highlight.

The range of offers for existing customers and customer support options are areas that are in need of improvement, but if they can get those right, Fanatics will continue to grow as a sportsbook.

Pros Cons ✓ Unique FanCash rewards system gives cash back on every bet ✗ Small range of offers compared to competitors ✓ Sportsbook tailor-made for mobile bettors ✗ No desktop version available ✓ Merchandise redemption integration ✗ Room for improvement with customer service

theScore Bet

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ☆☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if qualifying wager wins

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Fast payments

Key Strengths:

Best-in-class mobile app

Most withdrawals are processed instantly

Exclusive promotions, such as injury insurance

Refer-a-friend bonus

Legal In: KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, NJ, NY, VA

Previously known as ESPN Bet, PENN Entertainment has rebranded its Super Bowl sportsbook.

They’ve now switched to theScore Bet, which is a popular online sportsbook in Canada, where users have praised the way the mobile-only sportsbook works on both iOS and Android.

First impressions of theScore are positive, even if the welcome bonus is smaller than the majority of Super Bowl sportsbooks. The app is clean and fast, with live betting a particularly strong feature, although there’s no live streaming option yet.

There’s a rotating range of promos for regular bettors, such as profit boosts and bonus bets, but our favorite feature is the speed with which withdrawals are processed, no matter your preferred banking method.

Most withdrawal requests are processed instantly and delivered to your account within 24 hours, which is faster than several rival Super Bowl betting sites.

Pros Cons Top-rated betting app among users Small and win-reliant welcome bonus Faster withdrawal times than rival sportsbooks Only available on mobile Competitive odds for the biggest events

How we select the best Super Bowl sportsbooks

We have a checklist to help us determine which are the best online sportsbooks. Below, we have listed the main criteria and what we consider when evaluating online sportsbooks:

Licensing and regulation (state-by-state)

In order to qualify for a recommendation, a sportsbook must be fully licensed and regulated to operate in a given state.

User experience and design

We only recommend sportsbooks that provide a great overall user experience, with designs that offer a pleasing user interface, focusing on easy navigation when accessing different areas of an online sportsbook.

Competitive odds

Our recommended sportsbooks all offer competitive odds across a range of sports, from all your major sports, such as NBA, NFL and MLB, through to more niche events.

Promotions and bonuses

In addition to welcome offers, we look at what sportsbooks have to offer existing customers, such as loyalty programs or regular bet boosts.

Banking options

The best online sportsbooks will offer a wide variety of banking methods, many of which should offer fast or instant withdrawals.

Customer service

Top sportsbooks offer a range of customer service options for their users, including live chat, phone lines and email.

Sportsbook app performance

In order to operate as one of the best online sportsbooks, betting platforms need a dedicated mobile app that performs well on iOS and Android devices.

Responsible gaming

The top US sportsbook will provide tools to help bettors stay in control when gambling. Deposit limits, exclusion options and information to contact gambling addiction charities should come as standard.

What to look for in online Super Bowl sportsbooks

We’ve already covered a number of factors bettors should consider when assessing where to bet on the Super Bowl in our list of ranking criteria, but here are a few more points you may want to consider:

Integration: An online sportsbook is often just one branch of a gambling operation and the best betting platforms make it easy to switch between the sportsbook, horse racing or online casino pages under the same login. Having one wallet that works with each section is an added bonus.

An online sportsbook is often just one branch of a gambling operation and the best betting platforms make it easy to switch between the sportsbook, horse racing or online casino pages under the same login. Having one wallet that works with each section is an added bonus. Prop bet depth: Prop bets and same game parlays are a big part of Super Bowl betting. Having a sportsbook that provides you with the lines you want to build that perfect SGP is a key consideration, so check to see how many prop markets are available.

Prop bets and same game parlays are a big part of Super Bowl betting. Having a sportsbook that provides you with the lines you want to build that perfect SGP is a key consideration, so check to see how many prop markets are available. Cashout: Most sportsbook now have a cashout option, but how fair are the terms of the cashout offer? Some sportsbooks are more generous than others, while some only offer cashout on specific sports and markets.

Most sportsbook now have a cashout option, but how fair are the terms of the cashout offer? Some sportsbooks are more generous than others, while some only offer cashout on specific sports and markets. Parlay and live betting: Nowadays, the best sportsbooks will run a host of options for live betting on the Super Bowl. The best sportsbook update their odds in an instant and have plenty of live betting markets for the game.

Nowadays, the best sportsbooks will run a host of options for live betting on the Super Bowl. The best sportsbook update their odds in an instant and have plenty of live betting markets for the game. Loyalty programs: In addition to running promos for existing customers, some sportsbooks will run loyalty programs that reward users who frequently place wagers on sports.

In addition to running promos for existing customers, some sportsbooks will run loyalty programs that reward users who frequently place wagers on sports. Research tools: There are plenty of places to find Super Bowl statistics and betting trends, but it’s helpful when sportsbooks provide that information to save bettors from having to do the digging. Check to see what kind of stats packs are available, and whether they provide live data during an event.

How to bet on the Super Bowl Having worked through the checklists above and found your favorite Super Bowl sportsbook, you may need advice on how to actually sign up. Most registration processes follow the same pattern, and we’ve mapped out what steps to take in a typical sign up process: Step 1: Select a legal sportsbook in your state. Check out our chosen sportsbooks if you need a recommendation. Step 2: Complete the registration process and verify your identity. Step 3: Claim the relevant welcome bonus. Be sure to check terms and conditions, making note of factors such as rewards expiry, minimum odds and other conditions. Step 4: Make a deposit. Be sure to use a qualifying deposit method – some offers are limited to deposits made using certain banking methods. Step 5: On your chosen sportsbook, navigate to your sport and event. Check the various markets and any differences in odds (such as enhanced odds for big events), while also noting the different types of bet available (for example moneyline, spread or totals). Finally, place your bet. Step 6: Depending on your chosen sportsbook and its welcome bonus, check to see if you’ve been credited with your sign up reward.

Where is Super Bowl betting legal?

38 states now offer some form of legal gambling, whether online or in-person. While some states are retail-only locations, sportsbooks can be found inside licensed casinos in these states.

The table below provides information on which states offer sportsbooks, the name of the state gaming regulator, and contact details for gambling help organizations.

State Betting Availability Legal Betting Age Regulatory Body Gambling Help Contact Arizona Online & Retail 21+ Arizona Department of Gaming Arizona Division of Problem Gambling: 800-639-8783 Arkansas Online & Retail 21+ Arkansas State Racing Commission NCPG: 800-522-4700 Colorado Online & Retail 21+ Colorado Division of Gaming Problem Gambling Coalition of CO: 800-522-4700 Connecticut Online & Retail 21+ CT Dept. of Consumer Protection CT Council on Problem Gambling: 888-789-7777 Delaware Online & Retail 21+ Delaware Lottery DE Council on Gambling Problems: 888-850-8888 Florida Online & Retail 21+ Florida Gaming Control Commission Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling: 888-236-4848 Illinois Online & Retail 21+ Illinois Gaming Board Illinois Helpline: 800-426-2537 Indiana Online & Retail 21+ Indiana Gaming Commission Indiana Gambling Help: 800-994-8448 Iowa Online & Retail 21+ Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission Your Life Iowa: 800-238-7633 Kansas Online & Retail 21+ Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission Kansas Helpline: 800-522-4700 Kentucky Online & Retail 18+ Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation KY Council on Problem Gambling: 800-426-2537 Louisiana Online & Retail 21+ Louisiana Gaming Control Board LA Problem Gamblers Helpline: 877-770-7867 Maine Online & Retail 21+ Maine Gambling Control Unit Maine 211 or NCPG: 800-522-4700 Maryland Online & Retail 21+ Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Agency Maryland Gambling Helpline: 800-426-2537 Massachusetts Online & Retail 21+ Massachusetts Gaming Commission MA Council on Gaming & Health: 800-426-1234 Michigan Online & Retail 21+ Michigan Gaming Control Board Michigan Helpline: 800-270-7117 Missouri Online & retail 21+ Missouri Gaming Commission NCPG:800-522-4700 Mississippi Retail & On-site Online 21+ Mississippi Gaming Commission MS Council on Compulsive Gambling: 888-777-9696 Montana Retail Only 18+ Montana Lottery NCPG: 800-522-4700 Nebraska Retail Only 21+ Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission Nebraska Helpline: 833-238-6837 Nevada Online & Retail 21+ Nevada Gaming Commission & Control Board Nevada Council: 800-522-4700 New Hampshire Online & Retail 18+ New Hampshire Lottery NH Council: 800-522-4700 New Jersey Online & Retail 21+ NJ Division of Gaming Enforcement 1-800-GAMBLER: 800-426-2537 New Mexico Retail Only 21+ New Mexico Gaming Control Board NCPG: 800-522-4700 New York Online & Retail 21+ New York State Gaming Commission HOPEline NY: 877-846-7369 North Carolina Online & Retail 21+ NC State Lottery Commission NC Gambling Help: 877-718-5543 North Dakota Retail Only 21+ North Dakota Gaming Commission ND Gambling Help: 877-702-7848 Ohio Online & Retail 21+ Ohio Casino Control Commission Ohio Gambling Helpline: 800-589-9966 Oregon Online & Retail 21+ Oregon State Lottery OR Gambling Help: 877-695-4648 Pennsylvania Online & Retail 21+ Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board PA Gambling Helpline: 800-848-1880 Rhode Island Online & Retail 18+ RI Dept. of Business Regulation RI Gambling Services: 877-9-GAMBLE South Dakota Retail Only 21 South Dakota Commission on Gaming South Dakota Council on Problem Gambling 888-781-HELP Tennessee Online Only 21+ Tennessee Sports Wagering Council TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 Vermont Online Only 21+ Vermont Dept. of Liquor & Lottery Vermont Helplink: 802-565-LINK Virginia Online & Retail 21+ Virginia Lottery VA Gambling Help: 888-532-3500 Washington Retail 21+ WA State Gambling Commission Evergreen Council: 800-547-6133 Washington D.C. Online & Retail 18+ Office of Lottery & Gaming (OLG) DC Gambling Helpline: 800-522-4700 West Virginia Online & Retail 21+ West Virginia Lottery Commission 1-800-GAMBLER Wisconsin Retail 21+ Office of Indian Gaming WI Gambling Helpline: 800-426-2535 Wyoming Online 18+ Wyoming Gaming Commission WY Gambling Help: 800-522-4700

Gambling Awareness

Super Bowl betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment — not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop if the fun fades.

Never stake more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance.

All licensed US sportsbooks, including the ones we recommend, provide responsible gambling tools to help you manage your play.

These include deposit and wager limits, time reminders, and self-exclusion options — all easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

Super Bowl Sportsbooks: FAQs

What are the best Super Bowl sportsbooks for 2026?

The top Super Bowl sportsbooks for 2026 include DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, and bet365. Each platform has its strengths and weaknesses, but overall, they offer a strong service when it comes to betting on the Patriots vs Seahawks.

Which Super Bowl betting apps have the best mobile experience?

FanDuel and DraftKings lead the pack for mobile betting, with fast load times, intuitive navigation, and seamless live betting features. Both apps are highly rated on iOS and Android, making them ideal choices for betting on Super Bowl 60.

Can I use multiple Super Bowl sportsbooks?

Yes, you can sign up with multiple sportsbooks. Many bettors use several platforms to compare odds and maximize value on Super Bowl wagers. Just ensure you're physically located in a legal state when placing bets.

Are Super Bowl betting apps legal in my state?

Super Bowl betting apps are legal in 26+ states, including AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, and VA. Availability varies by operator, so check if your preferred sportsbook operates in your state.

What's the difference between a sportsbook and a betting app?

There's no functional difference with most sportsbooks offering both desktop websites and mobile apps. "Betting app" typically refers to the mobile version of a sportsbook platform that must be downloaded on to your mobile device from an app store.