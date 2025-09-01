Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis after Achilles injury

Antetokounmpo is the older brother of two-time MVP and Bucks superstar Giannis

Ap Sports Writers
Monday 01 September 2025 16:06 BST
Bucks Sign Giannis’ Brother Thanasis To One-Year Deal.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is back with the Milwaukee Bucks after sitting out a season to recover from a torn Achilles tendon.

Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time MVP and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, played for Milwaukee from 2019-24. He was off the Bucks’ roster last season while dealing with his injury.

The Bucks announced Sunday they had re-signed the 33-year-old forward, who currently is playing for Greece in EuroBasket.

The Antetokounmpo are currently in EuroBasket action for Greece
The Antetokounmpo are currently in EuroBasket action for Greece (REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou)

Antetokounmpo appeared in 34 games for the Bucks in 2023-24.

He has career averages of 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 7.7 minutes in 198 regular-season games.

He played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16, but all his other NBA appearances have come with Milwaukee.

