TheScore Bet Missouri Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

Missouri online sportsbooks are now legal in the Show Me state, after the Missouri sports betting launch at the start of December, becoming the 40th state to legalise sports betting in the US.

As such, plenty of established sportsbooks have launched in the Show Me state, including theScore Bet, who are offering Missourians plenty of sports markets to bet on, providing one of the simplest and most user-friendly sportsbook promos available.

New Missouri bettors can unlock $100 in Bonus Bets with theScore Bet when using theScore Bet Missouri promo code INDEPENDENT.

This welcome offer gives users five Bonus Bets worth $20 each when their first $10 cash wager wins.

In this article, we break down how the offer works, how to claim it, and what Missouri players should know before registering.

What Is the theScore Bet Missouri Promo?

Missouri-based readers of The Independent can receive a bonus from theScore Bet Missouri if they sign up for an account with our bonus code, INDEPENDENT.

TheScore Bet Missouri bonus is a straightforward Bet $10, Get $100 welcome offer for new customers only.

That means when you sign up with our promo code, deposit at least $10 and place a cash wager of $10 or above on any sports market, you’ll receive $100 in Bonus Bets if that wager settles as a win.

This Missouri sportsbook promo is issued as 5 x $20 Bonus Bets tokens, which can be used on any sports market on theScore Bet.

It is important to point out that the offer is only for users who have never previously created or deposited on a Penn Sports Interactive sportsbook, and applies to any winning cash wager of $10 or more.

How theScore Bet Missouri Bonus Works

So what can readers of The Independent in Missouri expect if they take advantage of theScore Bet welcome offer?

Well, your qualifying bet could be on any of the major sports leagues in the US, or perhaps a soccer game in the Premier League. TheScore Bet has a wide variety of markets covering many different sports.

If the bet wins, theScore Bet automatically credits $100 in Bonus Bets to your account, typically within minutes of settlement, but always within 72 hours.

Each Bonus Bet functions as a token that returns profit only, the stake is not part of the payout. You will receive five tokens, each worth $20 in bonus funds.

Unfortunately, if your bet loses, you will not receive any bonus, so make sure to choose carefully when selecting your qualifying bet.

How to Claim theScore Bet Missouri Promo Code Offer

If you would like to use The Independent’s promo code to qualify for theScore Bet bonus bets, follow these simple steps.

Click through the links on this page and register at theScore Bet. You will have to verify your identity and pass geolocation checks to prove that you are physically in Missouri. Enter promo code INDEPENDENT during sign-up. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place a $10+ cash wager on any market (no odds restrictions listed in T&Cs). If your bet wins, you receive $100 in Bonus Bets (5×$20). Use your Bonus Bets within seven days.

Key Terms & Conditions To Be Mindful Of

Of course, there are always terms and conditions when you bet with any Missouri sportsbook. When looking to use theScore Bet, keep in mind the following:

Only new users who have never deposited on a Penn Sports Interactive sportsbook qualify.

Your first $10 wager must settle as a win to trigger the bonus. Losing bets do not qualify for the bonus.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after they are added.

Bets funded with cash-out, profit boosts, Bonus Bets, or voided wagers do not qualify.

Users must be physically in Missouri to wager. Geolocation verification may fail if you are close to the state border.

Winnings from Bonus Bets are paid in cash. Initial stakes using bonus cash are not returned.

Why theScore Bet Is a Strong Choice for Missouri Players

TheScore Bet has become known for its clean, fast app experience and strong integration of real-time stats.

TheScore Bet offer a simple, low-barrier welcome offer, which does not require a big upfront commitment from customers.

TheScore Bet Missouri sportsbook has a wide market coverage across all major sports, including NFL, NBA, NCAAF, NHL, soccer and more.

Signing-up with theScore Bet is speedy, whilst in-app navigation is smooth and natural.

TheScore Bet clearly show their terms and conditions, as well as providing a fair Bonus Bet structure.

TheScore Bet’s connections with Penn Sports Interactive demonstrates strong reliability.

Please Gamble Responsibly

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

TheScore Bet, like all reputable Missouri betting apps, will provide tools to help prevent problem gambling. This includes deposit limits, reality checks, and even self-exclusion lists for either a set time or indefinitely.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

TheScore Bet Missouri Promo Code FAQs

Q What is the theScore Bet Missouri promo code? Use promo code INDEPENDENT to unlock the Bet $10, Get $100 welcome bonus. Q How do I qualify for the $100 in Bonus Bets? Register, deposit $10+ and place a $10+ cash wager. If your bet wins, you receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Q Do Bonus Bets expire? Yes. TheScore Bet Bonus Bets expire 7 days after they are issued. Q Does my first bet need to win? Yes, only a winning $10+ qualifying wager triggers the $100 reward. Q Is theScore Bet legal in Missouri? Yes. theScore Bet can legally operate in Missouri so long as the user is physically within state borders and aged 21+. Betting has been legal in Missouri since December 1, 2025.

