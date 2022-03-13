NFL superstar Tom Brady has said he will return to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just two months after announcing his retirement.
The record-breaking American football quarterback announced in February that he would step down from play after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.
Yet on Sunday, he tweeted: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.
“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. Let’s f***ing go.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
