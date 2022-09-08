The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dennis Rodman’s daughter becomes highest paid athlete in National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman signed four-year deal with the Washington Spirit worth $1.1m before start of current season
The United States Women’s National Team has featured a string of superstar soccer players over the years, including the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.
But it is the daughter of basketball great Dennis Rodman who is perhaps surprisingly the highest-paid player in America’s National Women’s Soccer League.
Trinity Rodman, 20, signed a four-year deal with the Washington Spirit worth $1.1m before the start of the current season
Her salary of $281,000 surpasses the $250,000 that both Morgan and Rapinoe reportedly get paid per year.
Rodman, who was the 2021 Rookie of the Year, was selected as the league’s youngest player in the first draft of the NWSL draft in January 2021 and is now a member of the USWNT squad.
Last month the forward was nominated alongside 19 female soccer players worldwide as a finalist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin, France Football announced today.
“The way she performed in her first year allowed us to go to the club and push to get a new deal done,” her agent Mike Senkowski said at the time of the extension.
“And credit to the team: They understood it. They agree they have a generational talent [in Rodman], and they wanted to reward that.”
Rodman’s father won five NBA titles in his basketball career and was twice selected to the NBA All-Star team.
In 2011 he was selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and in 2022 he became a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.
He was known for a string of flamboyant haircuts, which his daughter referenced on Twitter in August when she reposted a story by GQ Sports featuring her dad with a leopard print haircut.
“Should I do it?” she asked her followers.
