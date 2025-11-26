Women’s soccer final draws record viewing figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship match between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit on Saturday averaged 1,184,000 viewers across CBS and Paramount+, setting a new record.

This figure makes it the most-watched final in league history, marking a 22 per cent increase on the 2024 final and 45 per cent on the final in 2023.

Gotham FC secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Rose Lavelle's second-half goal, as viewership for the San Jose match peaked at 1.55 million.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman stated: "This record-setting audience demonstrates the deepening connection fans have with our players, our clubs and the world-class competition on the field, and it underscores the growing demand for women’s soccer on the biggest stages."

The NWSL's seven postseason matches averaged 550,000 viewers, drawing a cumulative audience of 3.36 million – an 18 per cent increase on the previous season.

open image in gallery Gotham FC players celebrate their championship win ( AP )

The combined playoff attendance reached 114,459, with the final itself drawing a sellout crowd of 18,000.

The NWSL was founded in 2012 as the successor to Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS), and started with only eight teams.

That figure has since risen to 14, and there are due to be 16 clubs competing in the league next year.

Portland Thorns are the most successful team in the league’s history, having won three championships in 2013, 2017 and 2022, respectively.

Three sides have won two championships, including Gotham FC after their victory on Saturday night.

Washington Spirit have now lost three finals after falling short against Gotham FC, having also been beaten in the showpiece event by Orlando Pride last year.

The regular 2026 season is due to begin on 13 March, with the final weekend concluding on 1 November ahead of the playoffs later that month.

The 2026 championship match is scheduled for 21 November.