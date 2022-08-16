Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On this day in 2008: Usain Bolt wins first Olympic gold medal

The Jamaican dominated the race and lowered his own world record.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 16 August 2022 06:00
Usain Bolt celebrates his 100 metres victory in Beijing (Gareth Copley/PA)
Usain Bolt celebrates his 100 metres victory in Beijing (Gareth Copley/PA)
(PA Archive)

Usain Bolt raced to a first Olympic gold medal in the 100 metres in Beijing on August 16, 2008.

The Jamaican, then 21, was already the world record holder but lowered the mark to 9.69 seconds, easing clear of his rivals and celebrating before he crossed the line.

An anticipated battle with countryman Asafa Powell did not materialise, with Powell missing out on a medal altogether as Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago finished second and American Walter Dix took bronze.

Usain Bolt dominated the 100 metres final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Bolt said afterwards: “My one aim was just to be a champion. That is what I came here to do. I told you I was going to be number one and I did just that.

Recommended

“I got a great start. I was getting good starts all the way up to the final. I was getting better and better. It was crazy – phenomenal.”

Bolt went on to win gold in his favoured 200m and the 4x100m relay – a feat he repeated in unprecedented fashion at the 2012 and 2016 Games, although he was subsequently stripped of the Beijing relay medal after team-mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Usain Bolt kisses his golden shoe after the race (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

He continues to hold the world records in the 200m and 100m, which he lowered to 9.58secs in 2009.

Bolt retired after the World Athletics Championships in 2017 but made a short-lived attempt to become a professional footballer the following year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in