VAR’s introduction at the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season was supposed to provide referees with greater support and fans greater clarity surrounding penalty decisions and offside calls.

However, after another week of footballing action that saw three key decisions heavily disputed, VAR is once again under the microscope and facing scrutiny from fans and managers alike. VAR offside checks surrounding key goals cost league leaders Arsenal and Brighton victories while Chelsea were controversially not awarded a penalty in their London derby against West Ham.

Ex-referees have also waded into the debate with Keith Hackett calling for PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) chief Howard Webb to remove VAR operator Lee Mason, who oversaw Arsenal’s game. On Twitter, he said: “Howard Webb is now in charge of the PGMOL. One of the first things he should do is dismiss permanent VAR operator Lee Mason. This weekend Mason lets another referee down by not disallowing the Brentford goal for offside. These are decisions that VAR should get right.”

On Sunday afternoon, PGMOL issued a statement on Twitter saying they have contacted both Arsenal and Brighton to apologise, blaming ‘human error’ for mistakes made in the VAR process. Furthermore, Howard Webb has called for a meeting of Premier League referees to discuss the decisions from the weekend.

But what exactly happened?

Arsenal vs Brentford

What happened?

Arsenal had taken a lead after Leandro Trossard’s first Arsenal goal, but Brentford’s equaliser courtesy of Ivan Toney in the 74th minute was the subject of much debate.

VAR operator Lee Mason initially used the technology to check on a challenge between Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock and Arsenal defender Gabriel.

That challenge was deemed legal and from an onside position but replays also showed that midfielder Christian Norgaard, who crossed for Toney to head home, was in an offside position.

However, Mason was said to have not used the technology’s lines to check the positioning of Norgaard and instead went ahead in awarding the equalising goal.

What they said

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (right) remonstrates with the fourth official (REUTERS)

On the decision, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just looked at it back and it is offside. We’ll probably be given an explanation later in the week but today we haven’t got any.

“Looking at the images, you have to apply certain principles in defending and you do that by sticking to the rules and [if] suddenly you apply different rules then you have to change your principles.

“It’s too late, the goal was allowed, we dropped two points.”

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

What happened?

Brighton thought they had taken a well-deserved lead in the first half of their crunch match with Crystal Palace when left back Pervis Estupinan fired home.

VAR was used to check the goal and was later ruled out with the technology deeming the Ecuadorian to be in an offside position.

However, it has now been revealed that the line was wrongly drawn on James Tomkins rather than his centre back partner Marc Guehi, who was in a deeper position and would have been playing the Brighton player onside.

Solly March would give Brighton a second-half lead but Tomkins’ goal rescued a point for the London side.

What they said

John Brooks has been taken off VAR duties for two games after his error in Brighton vs Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite the contentious decision, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I have confidence in the VAR, it is no problem.

“We are frustrated, but we have to be proud. We go back home with more confidence and we are playing fantastic.”

West Ham vs Chelsea

What happened?

Chelsea have cut a frustrating sight under manager Graham Potter and, despite splashing over £323m in the January transfer window, they were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The draw was not without debate as Potter and Chelsea fans believed they should have been awarded a second-half penalty, after Conor Gallagher’s strike appeared to hit the hand of a falling Tomas Soucek.

Craig Pawson refused to award a penalty for the decision and, despite a VAR check, the on-field decision was upheld.

PGMOL have since explained that, because the ball struck Soucek’s ‘hand that broke the fall’, a penalty was rightly not awarded.

What they said

Tomas Soucek blocks Conor Gallagher’s shot with his hand (Reuters)

After the game, Chelsea head coach Potter said: “I thought it was a good save. It looks like a handball to me.

“I didn’t know Tomas could get down that easily and save like that. But it’s not for me to say about VAR.”