England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to retire at the end of the season

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood has confirmed that she will retire at the end of this season.

The loose forward made her Roses debut in 2011 in their 15-11 defeat to the USA and has earned 82 caps for England, winning five Six Nations titles.

She was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad and played six times during the tournament, including the final as England beat Canada 21-9.

Fleetwood also played in the 2017 tournament then swapped to join England Sevens, where she won bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games before returning to 15-a-side rugby.

Since joining Saracens in 2014 she is also a two-time Premier 15s title winner with the club.

“My rugby career has been an incredible journey and has given me memories that will last forever,” Fleetwood told the England Rugby website.

“Being part of the Red Roses is something special and I’m proud that I got to wear the white shirt on so many occasions.

“Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for, and I’ve met some amazing people along the way.

“Although it’s time to step away from playing, I will continue to stay in the game through my coaching – something I am very passionate about.”