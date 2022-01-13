Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.
Football
Newcastle welcomed another new face.
Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa
Karim Benzema was the El Clasico MVP.
Boxing
Sonny Bill was ready to join Tyson Fury’s camp.
Lennox Lewis was wrestling with a heavyweight conundrum.
Cricket
The misfortune continued for Zak Crawley.
Stuart Broad and Steve Smith geared up for the final Ashes Test of the series.
A cheeky Downing Street throwback from Kevin Pietersen.
David Warner was also going back in time.
Darts
Wayne Mardle had a laugh.
