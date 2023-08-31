Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

University volleyball match breaks attendance record for women’s sport

The previous record was set during a Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League game at Camp Nou in April last year

Hritika Sharma
Thursday 31 August 2023 10:50
Comments
<p>“Volleyball Day in Nebraska” broke the world record for attendance in Women’s Sport</p>

“Volleyball Day in Nebraska” broke the world record for attendance in Women’s Sport

(Getty Images)

The University of Nebraska set a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event on Wednesday when 92,003 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln to watch its volleyball team play Omaha.

The previous record of 91,648 was set when Barcelona hosted Wolfsburg at Camp Nou in April last year in a Women’s Champions League match.

The outdoor stadium, which usually hosts the university’s American football games, has a listed capacity of 85,458, but attendances have exceeded 90,000 in the past.

“I’ve probably cried five times today. It’s been a very emotional day,” coach John Cook, who has led Nebraska to four NCAA championships, told a news conference.

“We took a chance by playing in Memorial Stadium and to go for the record and break it. I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that when this whole thing started. It feels like a great accomplishment.”

Recommended

92,003 fans filed into the Memorial Stadium beating the previous record held by a Women’s Champions League game between Barcelona and Wolfsburg

(Getty Images)

The match was announced in February as part of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska”. Nebraska won 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

The university said on its website the team have sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches, although Wednesday’s event will not count towards that streak since it was not held at their home arena.

Nebraska have led the U.S. in attendance every season since 2013, and been involved in eight of the top nine crowds in NCAA volleyball history.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in