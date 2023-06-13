Jump to content

Wakefield’s Hugo Salabio banned for seven matches for spear tackle

Salabio, who was making his debut for the club, admitted a grade F charge following the incident.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 13 June 2023 19:01
Hugo Salabio has been banned for seven matches (Nigel French/PA)
Hugo Salabio has been banned for seven matches (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wakefield forward Hugo Salabio has been banned for seven matches for a spear tackle on Richie Myler during his side’s Betfred Super League win over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

Salabio, who was making his debut for the club, admitted a grade F charge following the incident, for which he received a straight red card four minutes into the second half.

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth made no excuse for Salabio’s action, saying afterwards: “I thought it was a red, no question about it. He (Myler) was dumped on his head and there are no qualms from us whatsoever.”

Despite losing Salabio, Wakefield recovered to post a 24-14 win over their West Yorkshire rivals and claim their first victory of the league season at the 15th attempt.

