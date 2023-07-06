Jump to content

Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb signs for Biarritz

The ex-Ospreys player retired from Test rugby in May.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 July 2023 09:06
Rhys Webb has agreed a deal with French club Biarritz (Adam Davy/PA)
Rhys Webb has agreed a deal with French club Biarritz (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Biarritz have confirmed the signing of former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Webb, who announced his retirement from international rugby in May, has agreed terms until 2025.

He is the latest recruit for a club that finished 11th in the French second division last season, joining players such as England centre Jonathan Joseph and France prop Mohamed Haouas.

It will be 34-year-old Webb’s second playing stint in France, having featured for Toulon between 2018 and 2020.

He won 40 Wales caps and was recalled to the national set-up by head coach Warren Gatland during last season’s Guinness Six Nations.

But Webb then decided to step away from the Test arena after being named in Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad, following his fellow former Ospreys colleagues Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

