Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ieuan Evans named chair of British and Irish Lions board

The former Wales wing played in seven Tests across three Lions tours.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 27 July 2022 16:51
Ieuan Evans, pictured, will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ieuan Evans, pictured, will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Wales captain Ieuan Evans will succeed Jason Leonard as chair of the British and Irish Lions board.

Evans, 58, takes up the post on October 1, the Lions announced.

He played in seven Lions Tests across three tours – Australia (1989), New Zealand (1993) and South Africa (1997) – and won 72 Wales caps, scoring 33 tries.

Evans also skippered his country to the Five Nations Championship title in 1994.

Recommended

“Having toured with the Lions at the peak of my international career, it is an honour to be appointed chairman of the British and Irish Lions board,” Evans said.

“Lions tours are unique in the world of sport, both in terms of the ultimate challenge they represent and the cultural impact they have.”

Ieuan Evans with the Five Nations trophy won by Wales in 1994 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Lions managing director Ben Calveley added: “I have no doubt Ieuan will lead the board in our mission to deliver rugby with purpose to players, fans, the game and communities we visit.

“I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Jason Leonard for his commitment and excellent term since being appointed in 2019.”

The Lions’ next tour is to Australia in 2025.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in