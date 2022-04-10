England Women wing Abby Dow to undergo surgery after breaking leg against Wales

England Women wing Abby Dow will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg in the Red Roses’ 58-5 win against Wales at Kingsholm.

Dow went down in the early stages of the game and after a lengthy delay was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

England went on to score 10 tries and extend their unbeaten run in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, posting a third successive bonus-point win to sit top of the table.

A statement from England Rugby said: “Abby Dow suffered a broken leg in England’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against Wales yesterday.

“She is comfortable in hospital and will undergo surgery.

“Everyone at England Rugby sends their best wishes to Abby and wishes her a full and speedy recovery.

“On behalf of Abby, we’d like to thank England supporters and the wider rugby family for the messages of support we have received following Saturday’s match.”