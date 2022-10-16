Jump to content

Wales lose to hosts at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

The hosts have already secured a spot in the next stage.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 16 October 2022 05:39
(AP)

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.

The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors who managed to score only once in each half.

The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group stage game next week, but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.

Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it past the try line, while one successful conversion was scored by Elinor Snowsill.

But the team was dominated by New Zealand’s attack throughout, with the hosts snaring 58% of possession and carrying 773 metres of attack to Wales’ 127 metres.

Black Fern utility back Ruahei Demant was the game’s highest-scoring player with 11 points.

