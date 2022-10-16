Wales lose to hosts at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.

The Black Ferns smashed their way through to the quarter-finals, conceding only two tries from the visitors who managed to score only once in each half.

The hosts will play Scotland in both teams’ final group stage game next week, but have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals having earlier won 41-17 against Australia.

Fifon Lewis and Sioned Harries were the only Welsh players to make it past the try line, while one successful conversion was scored by Elinor Snowsill.

But the team was dominated by New Zealand’s attack throughout, with the hosts snaring 58% of possession and carrying 773 metres of attack to Wales’ 127 metres.

Black Fern utility back Ruahei Demant was the game’s highest-scoring player with 11 points.