Wales name uncapped prop Sam Wainwright as Leon Brown’s replacement
Tighthead has played just 18 first team games for Saracens
Uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright has been called into Wales’ South Africa tour squad as replacement for Leon Brown.
The Welsh Rugby Union said that Brown had failed to recover from a nerve issue suffered on club duty.
And his place in Wayne Pivac’s 33-man squad has gone to 24-year-old Wainwright.
Wainwright, who was born in North Wales, will link up with the squad after the Gallagher Premiership season finishes.
Saracens face a Premiership play-off clash against reigning league champions Harlequins on Saturday.
And if they topple Quins, a Twickenham final appointment with Leicester or Northampton awaits on June 18.
Wainwright, a Wales Under-20 international, has played 18 games for Saracens, having joined them in 2019.
Wales ended this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship with a home defeat against Italy, and they face the world champion Springboks in three Tests.
The first game is in Pretoria on July 2, followed by Bloemfontein seven days later, and then Cape Town on July 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies