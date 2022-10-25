Dewi Lake ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series by shoulder injury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dewi Lake has been ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series due to a shoulder injury.

The Ospreys hooker was hurt during his team’s United Rugby Championship defeat against the Dragons on Sunday.

Lake has been replaced in the 35-man squad by Dragons’ former Ulster forward Bradley Roberts.

Wales kick off their autumn schedule against New Zealand on 5 November, with Lake the latest casualty.

Head coach Wayne Pivac was already without Dan Biggar, Liam Williams, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Johnny Williams, Josh Navidi and Taine Basham because of injuries.

And Pivac has a number of other players who will require monitoring during the build-up to New Zealand’s Cardiff visit.

That list includes George North (knee), Leigh Halfpenny (hamstring strain), Josh Adams (hand), Alex Cuthbert (shoulder) and Gareth Anscombe (ribs).

Wales also face Argentina, Georgia and Australia during their autumn programme.