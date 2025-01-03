Cheltenham’s League Two clash with Walsall postponed as icy weather takes hold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cheltenham’s clash with League Two leaders Walsall has been postponed because of a frozen pitch as the UK braces itself for an icy blast over the weekend.

Saturday’s scheduled game at the EV Charger Points Stadium was called off on Friday afternoon after an inspection with temperatures set to plummet overnight.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Walsall at the EV Charger Points Stadium has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“A match official appointed by the EFL carried out a pitch inspection at 1.30pm this afternoon and the decision was made to postpone the fixture.

“The frost covers have been on the playing surface since yesterday morning but with overnight temperatures due to drop below freezing once again, it was deemed the pitch will not be playable in time for tomorrow’s scheduled kick-off.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s race meeting at Newcastle has been abandoned because the course is frozen.

A statement on the course’s official X account said: “Following an inspection today, we have had to abandon racing tomorrow due to the track being frozen in places with no improvement in the forecast.”

Halifax’s National League home game against Fylde has been postponed for a second time.

The match was originally due to take place at The Shay Stadium on New Year’s Day. A waterlogged pitch, though, meant it was called off.

The game was rearranged for Saturday, but it has been postponed again following an inspection, this time due to freezing temperatures making the pitch unplayable, Halifax said.