Warrington’s barcode hair and Fury warns Whyte – Saturday’s sporting social

Some of the best examples of social from January 29.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 29 January 2022 17:38
Tyson Fury (left) and Josh Warrington (Kieran Cleeves/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury (left) and Josh Warrington (Kieran Cleeves/Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 29.

Boxing

FAO Dillian Whyte.

Josh Warrington mocked his own hair.

Football

Ivan Toney said sorry.

Georgia Stanway made Manchester City history.

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Dubai.

Son Heung-min was on the way back.

Two years of the potato salad king for the Hammers.

Andy Robertson met a fellow Scot on the course.

Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo made his mark at Rangers.

Tennis

Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open on home soil.

Russell Crowe watched on.

Barty’s party started.

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood chewed the fat with Ronald Koeman.

Cricket

Stuart Broad took in a bit of junior football.

Snooker

Former world champion Ken Doherty was on the mic at an Irish bar in Berlin.

Formula One

Daniil Kvyat was working in the ring.

