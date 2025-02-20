Luke Littler hopes to reel in some luck for Warrington after poor Man Utd visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World champion Luke Littler is hoping he can bring more luck to Warrington as guest of honour than he did when visiting Manchester United.

Boyhood Wolves fan Littler is being recognised by his local rugby league club for winning the World Championship at the start of the year in Friday’s Super League clash with Catalans Dragons.

Warrington are changing the name of their ground to the Luke Littler Stadium for one night only, while the 18-year-old will also lead the teams out ahead of kick-off and parade the Sid Waddell Trophy at half-time.

He did similar during Manchester United’s Premier League match with Brighton in January but the Red Devils put in a wretched performance to lose 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Littler, who was in the away end for Wolves’ Super League opener at Huddersfield last week, will be making the mad dash from Dublin where he was in Premier League action on Thursday evening and cannot wait for his special night.

“I can’t wait. I’m sure it’ll be a good night. I went for the first game of the season on Sunday when we were away to Huddersfield, got the win there,” he said.

“But, hopefully, I can bring the boys some more luck and we can get the win against Catalan.

“I think this is going to, I wouldn’t say feel better because it’s Manchester United, but it’ll probably be one of the biggest atmospheres.

“I think it’s still 15,000, 16,000, the Halliwell Jones. It will be my stadium, but I just can’t wait now.

“I didn’t want to say it, but I think last season, we lost to Catalans at home as well. Maybe the season before as well. The home record isn’t the best there. So let’s just hope we do win.”

Littler had already won the World Championship, Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts before his 18th birthday and looks set for a record-breaking career at the top.

But asked what would it take for the Halliwell Jones Stadium to be renamed after him permanently, he said: “Good question.

“I don’t think it should ever, unless it does become a thing in a few years’ time.

“But all teams, they’ve got sponsorship deals and obviously that’s why it’s named the Halliwell Jones.”