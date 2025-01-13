Washington Commanders end long wait for post-season victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fourth quarter turnover and last-ditch field goal gave the Washington Commanders their first post-season win in 19 years as they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20.

Zane Gonzalez’s 37-yard kick went in off the upright as time expired to give the Commanders a divisional round trip to NFC top seeds the Detroit Lions.

They had taken the lead earlier in the fourth quarter when rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made the most of a fumbled Tampa Bay exchange, finding Terry McLaurin in the end zone on a fourth down.

Baker Mayfield, whose fumble had handed possession back to the visitors, was unable to make the most of good field possession and the Buccaneers had to make do with levelling through a field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

The hosts never regained possession, Daniels leading his team downfield to set up the winning kick.

McLaughlin and Gonzalez had both landed long-range field goals in the first half, Daniels finding Dyami Brown from 10 yards before Mayfield connected with Mike Evans to level things at 10-10 at the break.

Gonzalez kicked the Commanders ahead again in the third quarter, only for Mayfield to respond and find Bucky Irving to open a 17-13 lead.

But he was unable to stretch that advantage and the Commanders seized their chances in the closing minutes to end their long wait.

The Philadelphia Eagles booked a home meeting with either the Los Angeles Rams or the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC divisional round with a 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, playing for the first time in three weeks after a concussion, threw for two touchdown passes and the Eagles defence strangled the Packers’ offence.

The Eagles made a fast start, recovering a fumble on the opening kick and Hurts found Jahan Dotson from 11 yards to open the scoring three plays later.

His second touchdown pass from 24 yards, capped by Dallas Goedert fighting his way into the end zone, opened a 16-3 lead in the third quarter.

Josh Jacobs cut the gap with a one-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Eagles edged away with two Jake Elliott field goals.

Jordan Love threw for 212 yards for the Packers but was intercepted three times, the final one from Quinyon Mitchell in the last two minutes sealing their fate.

The Eagles suffered an injury blow with linebacker Nakobe Dean on crutches after the match having limped off in with a knee injury in the second quarter.

The Buffalo Bills recovered from an early deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 31-7 and advance to the AFC divisional round.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass to Troy Franklin on the first drive of the game but that was as good as it got for the Broncos, who failed to score another point.

The Bills were restricted to a Tyler Bass field goal when their first drive stalled in the red zone, but James Cook’s five-yard touchdown run gave the home side a lead they never looked likely to relinquish.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson on fourth and one and also connected with Curtis Samuel for a 55-yard score early in the fourth quarter to put the result beyond doubt.

“I’ve been saying all year long that Ty Johnson is the best third-down back in football,” Allen told CBS.

“The things he’s able to do for us, the way we communicate; the pass game, blocking, running the ball – he does it all.

“I’m so happy for him, so proud of him. He made a heck of a play. It was fourth down, no point in holding it and taking a sack there… just gave him a chance.”

The Bills will face Baltimore in the divisional round, a fixture won 35-10 by the Ravens in the regular season.

“They got after us earlier this year, so we’ve got a lot of film to watch,” Allen added.

“It’s a great team with a great quarterback obviously with Lamar (Jackson). He’s one of the most dynamic, if not the most dynamic quarterback in the league.

“He’s so fun to watch but I’ll be watching their defence this week. That’s our focus.”