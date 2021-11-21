Washington Wizards come good late against the Miami Heat

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored late three-pointers to give the Washington Wizards an unassailable lead in their 103-100 win over the Miami Heat

Washington bounced back from 10 points down with less than five minutes to play at the Capital One Arena, and both Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope scored twice from behind the arc to turn the game around.

The pair both had 16 points on the night and Bradley Beal 21, while Jimmy Butler top scored for Miami with 29 but missed a late three which would have sent the game to overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on form again, scoring 32 points and recording 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 117-108.

The Bucks put 13 unanswered points on the board in the first quarter, and all five starters for Milwaukee finished in double digits.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 62 between them as the Boston Celtics overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105, while the Atlanta Hawks made it four wins in a row with a 115-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Houston Rockets lost for the 14th time in a row, going down 106-99 to the New York Knicks, Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers in their 111-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept past the Memphis Grizzlies 138-95.

Damian Lillard scored 39 points for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 118-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Utah Jazz put the game against the Sacramento Kings out of sight in the fourth quarter, the match ending 123-105.