Washington Wizards down but not out after victory over Philadelphia 76ers

The Washington Wizards avoided being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers with Russell Westbrook recording a triple-double in a 122-114 win.

The Sixers were on the back foot early with Joel Embiid leaving the game in the first quarter with a sore knee.

Westbrook finished the game with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal top scored with 27 as the best-of-seven series sits 3-1 in favour of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz clinched a 120-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to go 3-1 up in their series.

Utah, the top seed in the West, were kept on a tight leash by their opponents until the third quarter with the Jazz eking out a 13-point lead going into the last 12 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell top scored for Utah with 30 while Rudy Gobert added 17.

Ja Morant was the highest scorer for Memphis with 23.