Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What next for administration-threatened Wasps and English club rugby?

The four-time Premiership champions have joined Worcester in being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 October 2022 11:12
Wasps have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership (David Davies/PA)
Wasps have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Financially-troubled Wasps have followed Worcester in being suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and face an imminent threat of administration.

Here, the PA news agency answers some of the key questions regarding the club’s plight.

Why are Wasps in trouble?

Like Worcester, Wasps are saddled with debt, which run to tens of millions of pounds. Wasps Holdings Limited have twice filed notice to get insolvency experts in to help, revealing talks were at “a relatively advanced stage” with possible investors in the face of a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax. The club also face having to repay a £35m bond which helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry during 2014.

What is the latest development?

Recommended

English rugby’s flagship domestic competition was left in meltdown on Wednesday after Wasps followed Worcester in being suspended from the Premiership. The four-time champions had already withdrawn from Saturday’s scheduled league fixture against Exeter at Sandy Park and face a “likely” move into administration.

What does that mean for the club?

It is understood Wasps would need to reapply for the suspension to be lifted if they can demonstrate means and commitment to pay rugby creditors. Players and staff now face uncertain futures. The club’s only hope of remaining in the Premiership if they go into administration would rest on them proving a “no fault” solvency event because of the global pandemic.

What happens next?

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday it will continue to speak to administrators, potential buyers and Premiership Rugby in order to “find the best possible outcome for the club”. Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is understood to be an interested party.

Where does English club rugby go from here?

Recommended

We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.

RFU

Sustainability will be a major watch-word for the coming weeks and months. The authorities will do everything to avoid Wasps going to the wall. But the wider argument over the Premiership’s best long-term plan will rage on.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in