In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wasps, one of English rugby union’s most successful clubs, have been placed in administration.

More than 160 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff from the men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps netball.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the famous club’s recent history in pictures.