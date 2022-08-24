Jump to content
Fury sets deadline and Kerber announces pregnancy – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sir Chris Hoy paid tribute to Rab Wardell.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 24 August 2022 17:58
Tyson Fury and Angelique Kerber (Bradley Collyer/Steven Paston/PA)
Tyson Fury and Angelique Kerber (Bradley Collyer/Steven Paston/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.

Football

Lucy Bronze and Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Ellen White and Jill Scott after their retirements.

Arsenal marked Michael Thomas’ birthday by recalling his famous 1989 title-winning goal.

Harry Kane felt proud.

A decade in Blue for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Gary Neville pitched in for Ukraine.

Ruben Dias was kitted out for the new season.

Tennis

Angelique Kerber shared her good news.

As did Petra Kvitova.

Motor Racing

Daniel Ricciardo shared some “bittersweet” news.

Team-mate Lando Norris wished the ‘Honey Badger’ all the best.

Max Verstappen was back on track.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed time with family and friends.

Boxing

Tyson Fury set a deadline.

Wladimir Klitschko marked Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy paid tribute to Rab Wardell.

Paralympics

How time flies.

Athletics

Don’t let the scenery fool you…

Golf

Ian Poulter started his day right.

